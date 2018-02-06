3-Year-Old Brutally Raped By Father, Relative In Kerala: Police Police today arrested the 26-year old man and his cousin after a medical examination report revealed that the kid had been brutally raped.

The girl was counselled following which the culprits were identified, police said. (File photo) Kottayam: A three-and-a-half year old girl has been allegedly raped by her father and a relative at Chingavanam near in Kottayam, police said.



Police today arrested the 26-year old man and his cousin after a medical examination report revealed that the kid had been brutally raped.



The assault came to light after the teacher of the 'Anganwadi' (child care centre) where the child was being sent noticed her behavioural changes recently.



The girl was counselled following which the culprits were identified, police said.



Her father and the cousin had sexually assaulted the child while her mother was away from home, police said.



The two have been charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.





