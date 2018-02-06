3-Year-Old Brutally Raped By Father, Relative In Kerala: Police

Police today arrested the 26-year old man and his cousin after a medical examination report revealed that the kid had been brutally raped.
The assault came to light after the teacher of the 'Anganwadi' (child care centre) where the child was being sent noticed her behavioural changes recently.
The girl was counselled following which the culprits were identified, police said.
The two have been charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.