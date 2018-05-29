Monsoon Hits Kerala 3 Days Before Schedule: Met Department Nearly half of India's farmland, without any irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow a number of crops.

31 Shares EMAIL PRINT Monsoon usually hit Kerala on the south coast around June 1. New Delhi: The Southwest Moosoon hit Kerala today, three days before its scheduled arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The early arrival of the monsoon is expected to boost agriculture in the world's fastest growing major economy. Monsoon delivers nearly 70 percent of rains that the country needs. This is the earliest start to the monsoon, the lifeblood of India's $2 trillion economy, since 2011.



Nearly half of India's farmland, without any irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow a number of crops. Monsoon usually hit Kerala on the south coast around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July.



The arrival of monsoon is declared by the IMD after several parameters measuring the consistency of the rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are met.



As per the weather office, if 60 per cent of the available 14 stations --Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore -- report 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, the onset of monsoon over Kerala can be declared on the second day. This is one of the main parameters for declaring monsoon arrival.



Further, the westerly winds must be up to 15,000 feet above main sea level and outgoing long-wave radiation less than 200 wm-2 (watt per square metre). The necessary parameters were met following which the onset of monsoon over Kerala was announced, Mritunjay Mohapatra, Additional Director General, IMD was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)



The Southwest Moosoon hit Kerala today, three days before its scheduled arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The early arrival of the monsoon is expected to boost agriculture in the world's fastest growing major economy. Monsoon delivers nearly 70 percent of rains that the country needs. This is the earliest start to the monsoon, the lifeblood of India's $2 trillion economy, since 2011.Nearly half of India's farmland, without any irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow a number of crops. Monsoon usually hit Kerala on the south coast around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, had declared the arrival of monsoon in Kerala on Monday.The arrival of monsoon is declared by the IMD after several parameters measuring the consistency of the rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are met.As per the weather office, if 60 per cent of the available 14 stations --Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore -- report 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, the onset of monsoon over Kerala can be declared on the second day. This is one of the main parameters for declaring monsoon arrival. Further, the westerly winds must be up to 15,000 feet above main sea level and outgoing long-wave radiation less than 200 wm-2 (watt per square metre). The necessary parameters were met following which the onset of monsoon over Kerala was announced, Mritunjay Mohapatra, Additional Director General, IMD was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter