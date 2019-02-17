2 Youth Congress Workers Hacked To Death In Kerala: Police

The two Congress workers were returning home after attending an event in Kasaragod

Two youth Congress workers were hacked to death in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Sunday, the police said. Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were attacked while they were on a motorcycle.

A group of people who came in an SUV stopped them on the road and hacked them to death, the police said. The two Congress workers were returning home after attending an event nearby, news agency PTI reported.

The Congress alleged that CPM activists were behind the attack. The police said they have launched investigation.

The UDF has called a strike in Kasaragod on Monday in protest against the killing.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged the ruling CPM was responsible for the double murders.

"The CPM is trying to destroy the Congress party using goons. The youth congress activists were attacked without any provocation. They were not involved in any kind of criminal activities. No cases were there against them. The government should identify the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible," Mr Chennithala told reporters.

CPM district secretary MV Balakrishnan denied the Congress's allegations. "We strongly condemn this murder. We are against murderous politics. We don't have any role in this," he told reporters.