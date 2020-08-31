2 CPM Youth Wing Members Killed In Kerala, Party Accuses Congress

Mithil Raj and Haq Mohammadwere attacked by armed men in Thiruvananthapuram late on Sunday night.

Two CPI (M) youth wing members were attacked and killed in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The CPI(M) has alleged that Congress activists were involved in the killings, an allegation the party has denied.

32-year-old Mithil Raj and Haq Mohammad, 24, -- who were associated with the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of CPI(M) -- were reportedly on a two wheeler when they were attacked by armed men in rural Thiruvananthapuram late on Sunday night. While one of them died on the spot, the second died during treatment at the hospital, police sources told NDTV.

According to police, the suspects in this case are Congress activists and search for them is underway.

"The suspects in this case are Congress activists. In the last Lok Sabha elections there was a fight between the two groups during a campaign procession. The search for the suspects is underway", B Asokan, District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram Rural told NDTV.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who is a member of the ruling CPM, said that he has instructed party workers that "there must not be any retaliation".

"Congress must introspect. No murder of any activists from any party must be covered up for. We have instructed our party workers that there must not be any retaliation because we all have to be careful", Thomas Isaac told NDTV

The Congress has denied any role behind the killings and said "baseless" allegations were being levelled against the party.

"This is not a political murder. There was personal enmity between these people. The killing has nothing to do with Congress party or any organisation linked to the party. These allegations are absolutely baseless", Congress District President for Thiruvananthapuram Neyyatinkara Sanal told NDTV.