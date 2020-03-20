12 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported From Kerala On Friday

Coronavirus: A medical professional with testing kits for coronavirus (File)

At least 12 new cases of coronavirus positive patients have been reported in Kerala on Friday, taking the total count to 37 positive cases admitted in hospitals in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Five of the 12 are foreigners who were travelling along with the British citizen who tested positive, and are a part of the group of 17 who had to be de-boarded from a plane about to take off from Kochi airport last week.

Six people have been tested positive in Kasaragod. While two of them tested positive after their return from Dubai, the other two were in physical contact with a positive case earlier and the possible source for other two are yet to be ascertained. Another patient in Palakkad who had been to the UK has been tested positive.

In Kasaragod, two Muslim League (IUML) MLAs NA Nellikkunnu, Kasaragod MLA and MC Kamaruddin, Manjeshwaram MLA have self-quarantined after they directly came into contact with a patient who was tested positive.

Steps have been taken by the government in Kasaragod. In Kasaragod, government offices will remain closed for one week and places of worship and clubs for two weeks. Shops will remain open in the district only between 11 am and 5 pm.

Welcoming the "janata curfew" on Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala will support the curfew and no public transport will run on the roads.

"Since you all will be at homes, make use of the time to clean and sanitise your houses completely," Mr Vijayan said. "The attendance of staff at all government offices will be reduced by 50 per cent. Employees can alternate. The others must be available on phone or other modes of communication," Mr Vijayan added.