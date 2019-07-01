Woman Promised 12 Lakh Reward Online, Duped Of Over 3 Lakh In Karnataka

The woman alleged that an online fraudster sent her a fake coupon in the name of a company.

A woman in Karnataka's Mangaluru was duped of Rs 3.55 lakh by an online fraudster who sent her a fake coupon in the name of a company saying she had won a prize of Rs 12 lakh for a purchase made online.

In her complaint to the Cyber, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) Crime police, the woman said she had made a purchase an online company following which she received a ''scratch and win'' coupon on April 25.

On scratching the coupon, the woman found that she has won Rs 12 lakh. She contacted the number given in the coupon and the person confirmed she had won the prize.

The woman was asked to send Rs 3,55,800 for expenses towards service charge, security deposit, GST and other expenses which she deposited in a given account number.

The woman realised that she had been cheated as she got no response from the other end weeks later and filed a complaint before the CEN crime police station at Udupi, police sources said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability