What Next For Suspended Bengaluru Police Chief: 5 Points

The suspension of Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand by the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over the stampede during RCB's IPL victory celebration has sparked a massive political row. We look at what lies ahead for the top cop.

Here are the 5 key points in this development All eyes are on whether the Union government will ratify the police commissioner's suspension. Leaders of the opposition BJP in Karnataka have criticised the Siddaramaiah government for scapegoating the top cop and other senior police officers. As per rules, the Union government has to ratify the suspension of the police commissioner, who is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, within 30 days. No action on the Centre's part would be taken as ratification. Many IPS officers are standing solidly behind the suspended top cop. They have asked BJP leaders to request the Centre not to ratify the decision taken by the Siddaramaiah government. Former Bengaluru police commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "has gone into panic mode". Mr Rao said he will also ask his party to demand revocation of the suspension. The action against the top cop and other police officers over the stampede has affected the morale of the force, sources said. "The suspension of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner is the darkest day in the history of Karnataka police. The prize for telling the truth and he and his team slogged the whole night to keep Bengaluru safe," Mr Rao said in a post on X.

