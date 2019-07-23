Karnataka Rebel Lawmakers Defy Speaker Ahead Of 6 pm Trust Vote Deadline

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar gave 6 pm today as deadline for a floor test

Bengaluru: Thirteen rebel lawmakers of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition in Karnataka have written to the Speaker asking for four weeks' time to meet him over a disqualification notice against them. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar gave a fresh deadline for the trust vote - 6 pm today - just before the Karnataka assembly was adjourned close to midnight on Monday. The Supreme Court today said it will hear the plea of the rebel lawmakers tomorrow if the floor test is not held today. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two independent lawmakers who have decided to join the BJP, told the court the Speaker has been pushing the date for the floor test. "Yesterday, he said 'I will do it by midnight'. But he's not done it," said Mr Rohatgi. The coalition has been asked to prove majority after its 16 lawmakers resigned and two independents withdrew support.