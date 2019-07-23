Karnataka Rebel Lawmakers Defy Speaker Ahead Of 6 pm Trust Vote Deadline

Here's your 10-point cheat sheet on this big story:
- "You are aware that the Disqualification Rule, 1986, requires a minimum of 7 days period. In spite of the same, the proceedings are being hurried up. In these circumstances, I request you to grant four weeks' time to appear," the rebel lawmakers said in their letter, according to news agency ANI.
- The house was adjourned twice, once for more than two hours on Monday evening amid much slogan shouting. The slogan shouting continued even after it reconvened and the exasperated Speaker was heard saying that they could continue till "10 pm, 11 pm". Amid the chaos, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy distributed copies of what he claimed was a fake letter of resignation that was being circulated by his political rivals.
- "The leaders Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy had said that the voting will happen today. I am here till even 12 am. We will listen to everyone. We expect the vote at the end of it," said state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, who earlier expressed confidence that Monday "will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government".
- The BJP has accused the government of dragging out its final days using lengthy speeches in the assembly to delay a floor test it is certain to lose after 18 exits. The coalition has accused the BJP of trying to draw away lawmakers to seize power.
- Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar earlier indicated that the trust vote will be held on Monday, saying he wishes to stick to his word and asked the lawmakers to cut short their speeches. "I want to stick to my word. Let's wrap up the speeches soon," said the Speaker, who earlier nudged the coalition government to hold the test of strength on Monday.
- The lawmakers, who have stationed themselves at a Mumbai hotel, said they would not attend the assembly under any circumstances. Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar told NDTV that he was trying to convince the rebels to comply with the party whip. "Whatever BJP wants and whatever these members want, the rebels will suffer in the end... They will be disqualified. 100% the constitution provides for this. No one can save them," he told NDTV.
- On Friday last, no trust vote could be held despite two deadlines from Governor Vajubhai Vala. The house was adjourned after marathon speeches by Mr Kumaraswamy and a few other coalition leaders. Two independent legislators who have withdrawn support to the Congress-JDS government urged the Supreme Court to order a floor test. The court may take up their petition today.
- HD Kumaraswamy and the Congress have also moved the top court, accusing the governor of interfering with the assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway and sought clarification on its July 17 order, which they said, stopped them from issuing a whip to the legislators.
- Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - resigned in the last two weeks, and two independent legislators withdrew support to the coalition government. Congress rebel Ramalinga Reddy appears to have returned. But Srimanth Patil, a Congress legislator, made his way to Mumbai. He hasn't resigned and says he is unwell. The ruling coalition received miniscule relief when Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati directed her party's lone legislator in Karnataka, N Mahesh, to support it.
- The coalition had 118 members in the 224-member assembly. If the resignations of the 15 legislators who approached the Supreme Court are accepted, the government will be left with 101 members. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators, which is two more than the majority mark of 105.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.