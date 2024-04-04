Video: How Rescue Teams Reached Child Who Fell In 16-Feet Deep Borewell

After a 20-hour-long rescue operation, the two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Karnataka's Lachyana village was safely rescued on Thursday afternoon.

The boy was heard crying inconsolably as the rescue operation was underway. Celebrations broke out as the infant Satvik Satish Mujagond, who was trapped at a depth of 16 feet inside the borewell, was brought out safely.

He was immediately shifted to the ambulance which was stationed at the spot with a medical team.

The child fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house. The boy is believed to have fallen head first. The matter came to light when someone heard the child cry and immediately informed the family.

The rescue operations began around 6.30 pm on Wednesday evening. Officials first used a camera to spot the child, and could see movement of his leg. They also supplied him with oxygen through a pipeline.

A video of the rescue shows how authorities dug into the ground to reach the child and get him out. The operation was carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.

#WATCH | Karnataka: After 20 hours of rescue operation, NDRF and SDRF teams have succeeded in rescuing a 1.5-year-old child who fell into an open borewell in the Lachyan village of Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district.



The officials reached the child after 18 hours, but he was stuck between two rocks, and it took another two hours of digging before they finally got him out.