Video: Drunk Soldier, On Leave, Beaten By Public In Karnataka

An Army soldier was beaten up outside a bar for creating traffic menace and abusing people on the road allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Karnataka. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The soldier, Parashuram, posted in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, was on leave when the incident occurred in Belagavi last week.

Parashuram, who was heavily drunk, was stopping vehicles on the road and refused to behave properly when confronted by irate bystanders. He even used abusive language. This led to a physical altercation and a group of six people started thrashing him.

They resorted to blows and kicks as they beat him in the middle of the road, showed the visuals captured by those present there. As the traffic got caught up, they dragged him to the roadside and the assault continued.

Later, the soldier was taken to an army hospital where he again created a menace. He is expected to rejoin duty on November 14.

The police have filed a case against six people for thrashing the soldier and arrested four of them.