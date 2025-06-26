Video: Driver Runs Tractor Over 2 Men During Fight In Karnataka, They Survive

An argument between a tractor driver and a goods vehicle over a minor collision escalated into a confrontation, and the tractor driver ran over two men. But they miraculously survived.

The freak incident took place in Karnataka's Hubballi. A video showed the two men climbing on the tractor and confronting the driver. They tried to pull him down while the driver's foot was still on the accelerator.

The two men lost balance and fell, but during the commotion, the driver pressed the accelerator, and they came under the tractor. The giant wheel ran over their body.

A man in a white shirt was on top of the one in the red T-shirt and took the major brunt. The tractor stopped less than five feet away from them, and a man was seen slapping the driver.

The two men suffered injuries and are getting treatment at a government hospital.