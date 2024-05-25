2 Cars, 6 Men. Dramatic Footage Of Group Fight On Road In Karnataka

The video of a group fight in Karnataka's Udupi has gone viral

A man was injured in a fight between two groups in Karnataka's coastal town Udupi. A video of the incident that happened on May 18 night went viral on social media today.

Six people were involved in the fight. The police said two of them have been arrested, while four are on the run.

The fight broke out over a financial dispute, the police said.

A mobile video taken by the resident of a high-rise near the road where the fight happened showed two Maruti Swift cars involved in the incident.

One of the cars reversed in speed and hit the other on the bonnet. Black smoke came out. Soon, men from the two cars got out and hit each other. During the fight, one of the cars rammed a man holding a stick. The impact threw him to the ground, where he lay injured.

A Karnataka doctor posted the video on X.

"Very bad state of affairs. Gang war in Udupi. Incident happened recently late night, two groups fought on Udupi-Manipal highway near Kunjibettu. Where is the younger generation heading? Stringent action should be taken against all these culprits," orthopaedic surgeon Dr Durgaprasad Hegde said in the post.

The police said they have formed a search team to find the four men who are on the run.