The bus can be seen toppled with some passengers trapped inside.

Four people were killed and 20 others injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned in Tumkur district of Karnataka on Saturday.

In a video available with NDTV, the bus can be seen toppled with some passengers trapped inside.

Police said initial investigations suggest that the bus, which was carrying 60 passengers, turned turtle after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Eight of the 20 injured have been hospitalised in a critical condition, officials added.