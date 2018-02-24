Siddaramaiah vs Yeddyurappa: Inside Their Social Media War Rooms

PM @narendramodi makes disparaging comments about certain Mysurians. Mysuru has produced Tigers who fought the British, built a modern state, brought land reforms. Some one from Mysuru would never have allowed a fugitive runaway with 11500 cr under his Chowkidari. https://t.co/HW2q7ACNGN

Well well, this 'special someone' (who abandoned Mysuru), did allow the very same fugitive's uncle #ChoksiScam,to escape from Karnataka by flouting the Civil Court Order way back in 2015.This is none other than our own #SleepingChowkidar @siddarmaiah. Is it part of #10PercentCM ? https://t.co/vjtnC6dlPn