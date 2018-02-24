Siddaramaiah vs Yeddyurappa: Inside Their Social Media War Rooms

For instance, Siddaramaiah's tweet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent rally in the former’s home turf in Karnataka, asked whether the Congress state government was "commission driven or mission driven".
Within moments came the response from the 72-year-old BJP leader:
PM @narendramodi makes disparaging comments about certain Mysurians.- Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 19, 2018
Mysuru has produced Tigers who fought the British, built a modern state, brought land reforms.
Some one from Mysuru would never have allowed a fugitive runaway with 11500 cr under his Chowkidari. https://t.co/HW2q7ACNGN
So what's the secret of their Twitter game? In a gist: hire the pros.
Well well, this 'special someone' (who abandoned Mysuru), did allow the very same fugitive's uncle #ChoksiScam,to escape from Karnataka by flouting the Civil Court Order way back in 2015.This is none other than our own #SleepingChowkidar @siddarmaiah. Is it part of #10PercentCM ? https://t.co/vjtnC6dlPn- B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 19, 2018
Stationed in a rented apartment in north Bengaluru, a social media team has been planning out the social media campaigns for Mr Yeddyurappa. The social media professionals have been hired by Rajneethi, a Bengaluru-based group which claims to have been doing social media and data management for political parties for the past seven years and has clients in 15 states.
Three months ago, they came on board Team Yeddyurappa, with a team of 25 professionals.
When NDTV visited their office, the BJP stalwart was in Shimoga, 300 km away. But his Twitter handle was lit up by activity.
Vijay S, the business head of Rajneethi says hashtags on Mr Yeddyurappa's social media accounts like #ElectionHindu (to describe Rahul Gandhi's temple visits) and #10PercentCM (alleging kickbacks by the Chief Minister) are the brain child of his team.
"We sit together, we discuss and we keep a track of what's happening on a daily basis. Regarding the #10PercentCM, we put a very nice tweet that says that the Mangalyaan mission (to Mars) itself cost Rs 450 crore, but laying roads for a stretch of 12 km in Bangalore costs Rs 468 crore. It actually shows the inefficiency of the present Congress government," he said.
The Congress war room, not far away is headed by Mr Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yatindra.
Of the two, the BJP stalwart has a more intense social media game. "He's on Twitter, FB (Facebook), LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, Slideshare, WhatsApp and Telegram", said Vijay highlighting the social media reach of the BJP leader.
To Mr Yeddyurappa's one million Facebook followers, the Chief Minister's - about 500,000 followers - is much smaller but his team say they are catching up.
"All followers of the CM are genuine there are no fake accounts," says Dinesh Gundu Rao, spokesperson of the Karnataka Congress.
And how much does it all cost?
Rajneethi accepts their service is a "little expensive", but refused to share numbers.