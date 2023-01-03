Teen Stabbed To Death In Bengaluru College Corridor By Another Student

The attacker, Pawan Kalyan, was a BCA student from another college.

A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death by another student on her college premises in Karnataka's Bengaluru, the police said.

Layasmitha was stabbed multiple times by Pawan Kalyan on Monday in the corridor of Presidency College where she was studying BTech.

Pawan Kalyan, a BCA student at Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru, had entered Layasmitha's college armed with a knife ditching the security, officials said.

After attacking Layasmitha multiple times, Pawan Kalyan tried to kill himself too, officials said.

"Pawan was carrying a knife. After a brief conversation with Layasmitha, he stabbed her multiple times. He then stabbed himself," a police official said.

The college staff and Layasmitha's friends rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival, officials said, adding that Pawan Kalyan is being treated at the hospital.

Pawan Kalyan and Layasmitha allegedly knew each other. They both were from the same village in Karnataka's Kolar district, police said.

Police said the motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, they said.

They will also investigate the role of college authorities over the allegations of negligence. "Police will investigate why Pawan Kalyan was allowed into the college with a knife," an official said.