Taiwanese Apple Suppliers Wistron To Invest Rs 3,000 Crore In Karnataka

An iPhone making unit will be set up in the 43 acres of land allotted to Wistron

Taiwanese industrial major and Apple supplier Wistron Technologies would invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Narasupra industrial sector in Karnataka's Kolar, an official statement said today.

"Welcoming the huge investment, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told an expert team from Wistron to submit its proposal for granting land for the company," said the statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

He advised the company to set up a mobile repair and technology facility in the Narsapura industrial sector, about 100 km from the state capital Bengaluru, it said.

"Wistron India head Gururaj said the company would set up an iPhone making unit in the 43 acres of land allotted to it, with employment potential to 10,500 people," said the statement.

State Revenue Minister RV Deshpande said an agreement would be signed in a week with the company to provide employment to locals.