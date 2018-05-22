"Swallowed Bitterness To Join Hands With JD(S)": D K Shivakumar On Karnataka Alliance Asked whether he was happy on cobbling up an alliance with JDS, DK Shivakumar said "at some point of time, individuality does not count."

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday said he had to swallow some "bitterness" to join hands with JD(S) to form a secular government in Karnataka even though he had fought many election battles against his bete noire H D Deve Gowda and his kin.



Mr Shivakumar said he has been fighting the Gowdas since 1985.



"I had lost to the senior Gowda in parliament election. Won against his son and his daughter-in-law. Lot of politics had been played. Lot of cases I faced, but in the interest of the party and nation, we have to bring a secular government here. It was Rahul Gandhi's decision," he said.



"... That is why we have taken this stand and I have to swallow all this bitterness. It was my duty," he added.



JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government after former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of facing floor test in the House on May 19.



Asked whether he was happy on cobbling up an alliance with JDS, Shivakumar said "at some point of time, individuality does not count, but collective decisions count."



He had also given his consent for formation of the government, Mr Shivakumar told reporters.



Commenting on Congress-JDS coalition completing five-year term, Mr Shivakumar said "Time will answer. I don't want to answer it right now. We have various issues, options before us, I can't tell right now," he said.



About cabinet formation, Mr Shivakumar said the decision in this regard would be taken by the All India Congress Committee.



Replying to a query, Mr Shivakumar said the alliance with JDS is precursor to the grand alliance between like-minded parties in the runup to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Mr Kumaraswamy is scheduled to take oath as chief minister on May 23.



