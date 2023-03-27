Supreme Court Notice To Karnataka BJP MLA Over Interim Bail In Bribery Case

The case stems from a bribery complaint against Madal Virupakshappa (File)

The Supreme Court today issued a notice to a Karnataka BJP MLA to defend the interim bail granted to him in an alleged bribery case.

Madal Virupakshappa had secured the interim bail on March 7 after his son was caught accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe and unaccounted cash worth Rs 8 crore was seized from them.

The case stems from a bribery complaint against Mr Virupakshappa when he was the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KDSL). The Karnataka High Court, which allowed him the pre-arrest bail, has barred his entry to the KSDL office.

The state anti-corruption bureau and the corruption watchdog last week challenged his interim bail in the top court after which he was issued a notice to appear through his counsel and defend the bail.

A Lokayukta trap led to the arrest of V Prashanth Madal, the MLA's son, on March 2 while Mr Virupakshappa, the prime accused in the corruption case, had gone missing.

An eye-popping mountain of Rs 8 crore cash was also found during raids at his and his son's properties. Next day, the Channagiri MLA stepped down as the KSDL chairman.

Communicating this decision to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he had alleged a conspiracy against his family.