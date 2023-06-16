Sand Mafia's Truck Crushes Cop To Death In Karnataka's Kalaburagi

The driver of the truck, identified as Sidhanna, sped away.

A police constable was run over by a truck carrying illegally mined sand in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Narayanpura village in Jeevargi, when 51-year-old head constable M Chauhaan signalled the truck to stop for inspection. However, according to the police, the driver of the truck, identified as Sidhanna, sped away, running over Mr Chauhaan and killing him on the spot.

"We have arrested the driver Sidhanna. The truck was carrying sand and the policeman was on patrol to check such activities" said Isha Pant, senior police officer, Kalaburagi.

The senior cop said that the police have also seized the truck and a case has been registered against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

