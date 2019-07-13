Rebel Karnataka Lawmakers Take Chartered Plane To Visit Shirdi Temple

The Congress-JDS coalition is facing a collapse after 18 resignations over the last week.

The rebel Congress and JD(S) legislators, who are staying at a Mumbai hotel, left for Shirdi on Saturday morning to pay a visit at the famous Sai temple, about 250 km from Mumbai.

At least ten legislators of Congress-JD(S) coalition boarded a chartered plane from Mumbai airport to offer prayers at the temple, reported news agency ANI.

On Friday, the legislators visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in the city and had lunch at a south Indian restaurant.

The rebel lawmakers returned to the hotel late Thursday night after meeting Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru.

If the resignations are accepted, the ruling coalition will slip below the half-way mark and rival BJP will have a majority.

The coalition won a reprieve on Friday till Tuesday as the Supreme Court said there would be no decision on the resignations until then.

The rebel lawmakers have been camping in Mumbai since last Saturday after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.

The 11-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Friday.

