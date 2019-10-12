G Parameshwara's Aide Was Present During Raids, Says Tax Department

G Parameshwara's personal assistant Ramesh, had gone along with Mr Parameshwara to Korategere

Former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant (PA) Ramesh was present at the Congress leader's residence in the early hours of Saturday, a few hours before he allegedly committed suicide, according to a statement from the tax department.

As per the statement by the IT Department, Ramesh was present at Mr Parameshwara's residence during searches conducted at the Congress leader's house on October 12 till 2.45 am. However, no search was carried out at his residence and also no statement was recorded from him under Section131 or Section 132(4)b of the Income Tax Act.

The IT Department said that it has recorded the presence of Ramesh at the residence of Parameshwara in a ''panchnama''.

The Central agency also revealed that Mr Parameshwara was not present at his residence when they arrived there for searches on October 10.

It said that the Congress leader's wife informed the IT Department's team that he has gone to Korategere to attend an event. Following this, the team reached Korategere and escorted Mr Parameshwara to his residence.

His personal assistant, who had gone along with Mr Parameshwara to Korategere, accompanied him back to his residence in Bengaluru.

Ramesh, Mr Parameshwara's PA for the last 8 years, allegedly committed suicide in Gnana Bharathi area of the city this morning.

"He was found hanging from a tree in Gnana Bharathi Campus of the Bengaluru University. More details are awaited," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West.

On Friday, the IT Department claimed to have recovered Rs 4.52 crore in the raids conducted at premises linked to Mr Parameshwara.

The IT Department also conducted a raid at the premises of Siddhartha Medical College. The institution is run by a trust related to Mr Parameshwara. It also raided the house of Mr Parameshwara's nephew, Anand.

On Thursday, the Income Tax officials had conducted raids at around 30 premises linked to Mr Parameshwara.

