'Political Terrorism', Says BJP As Party Worker Killed In Bengaluru

The BJP says Santosh was putting flags and buntings for a party rally to be held in the city on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the rally that's part of the party's 'Parivartan Yatra'.
"Another BJP karyakarta is killed in Karnataka. This isn't just political violence, this is political terrorism, the same kind that we see in Pakistan," tweeted the BJP's Karnataka unit.
Citing "rivalry" as the reason for the killing, police said there was a dispute between Santosh and Wasim for the past three months. "They had various issues, one of them was the sale of ganja by the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police C Rathore.
But the BJP put out a different version. "Santosh had organised a kabaddi match a fortnight ago and had put up a number of saffron flags around the ground, something Wasim objected to," said senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister R Ashok.
Comments
The RSS and BJP claim that 23 of their workers have been killed during the years of Congress rule. The state government denies this and says personal enmity or other reasons were behind at least some of those murders. Karnataka votes in a few months from now.