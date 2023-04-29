PM's First Karnataka Road Show This Election Supercharges BJP Candidates

Karnataka election: PM Narendra Modi holds a road show in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out his first road show in Karnataka ahead of the assembly election. PM Modi's mega road show of strength comes as the ruling BJP in Karnataka - the gateway to the south for the party - looks to retain power. PM Modi held the road show in Bengaluru North constituency.

He will address at least 19 rallies across Karnataka till three days before people of the state vote on May 10.

The Prime Minister kept a considerable part of his speech in cornering the opposition Congress, led by DK Shivakumar in Karnataka.

"The Congress is abusing Modi in the same way that they had abused Babasaheb and Veer Savarkar. I feel honoured for being treated at par with such great personalities. I consider it a reward," PM Modi said.

The 3-km-long road show in Bengaluru has boosted the campaign for the BJP candidate, ST Somashekar, from Yeshwantpur constituency. With 5.6 lakh voters, this seat in northwest Bengaluru is the second-largest in the city.

Yeshwantpur is also the bastion of the Vokkaligas, who number some 1.5 lakh, and the Gowdas. Mr Somashekar is a three-time MLA who engineered defections that eventually ended the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S) and Congress alliance government in 2018.

"Who has sympathy? Working once in five years won't bring sympathy and votes," Mr Somashekar said when asked whether the Congress and the JD(S) may benefit from a sympathy factor after he engineered the revolt.

"During the pandemic, I helped people in this constituency with medical kits, financial aid, compensation to the families of those who died of Covid, food kits... In fact any sympathy wave would be for the Yeshwantpur constituency where I helped people in tough times. There's no sympathy for someone who visits once in five years," the BJP candidate said, alluding to the opposition parties.

The JD(S) has once again given a ticket to Javarayi Gowda, who unsuccessfully contested against Mr Somashekar in 2013 and 2018. There is a clear sympathy wave in his favour, sources told NDTV. The Congress has fielded Balraj Gowda, a new face in this constituency.

"We are going aggressive with narratives against the BJP's 40 per cent corruption charge and inflation. The JD(S) campaign will turn positive for me. I have lost three elections. 'We should bring change' is a popular demand of the people," Mr Gowda said.

Despite issues linked to civic problems and infrastructure, the caste factor appears to be a strong voting issue here.

The battle in Yeshwantpur is one of prestige. The BJP is leaving nothing to chance to ensure victory. The JD(S) sees its consecutive losses as an opportunity due to the likelihood of anti-incumbency.

Votes will be counted in Karnataka on May 13.