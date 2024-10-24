On CCTV, Kidnappers Grab 2 Children From Inside Their House In Karnataka

A CCTV grab of the kidnappers running away with the children

In an incident that would terrify any parent, two children of a businessman were kidnapped right from inside their home while they were playing. The incident was reported from Karnataka's Belagavi.

CCTV footage of the incident has been shared widely on social media. The footage showed two men running inside the house and carrying away the children - three and four years old - on their shoulders.

Both were with their mother when the men kidnapped them, the police said. Both the children had just returned from kindergarten before the kidnappers barged into their home.

The two men pushed the children inside a waiting car and sped away.

Three police teams have been formed to search for the children, the police said. Their father is into real estate business.