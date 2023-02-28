On Camera, Man Hacked To Death On Busy Street In Karnataka

A 26-year-old was today hacked to death in a busy street of a Karnataka village. The gruesome murder, which was caught on camera, took place in Tripuranth village of Karnataka's Bidar district.

Four to five men with a sword and other sharp weapons can be seen attacking Anand Phule at a busy junction as bystanders look on.

A senior police official told NDTV that the motive behind the attack was revenge.

"Around four-five attackers had planned to murder Anand Phule as part of a criminal conspiracy in order to exact revenge on him over a previous enmity," the cop said.

The official added that the attackers managed to escape. "Our team members are looking for clues and they will be arrested soon," he said.

Phule, injured in the attack, was lying in a pool of blood when he was rushed to the Umarga Hospital. But he died on the way to the hospital.

Another person, Phule's friend, was also injured in the attack and is currently being treated at the government hospital in Bidar.

Based on information gathered from Phule's friend, the police say the accused have been identified. They have launched an operation to find and arrest the accused.