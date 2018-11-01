On Karnataka Rajyotsava, PM, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy Share Greetings

Karnataka Rajyotsava: Rajyotsava award ceremony was postponed in Karnataka this year. (File)

The first day of November is one for celebrations in Karnataka as the day marks its formation day - Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Rajyotsava. It was 62 years ago on November 1 that the state was formed. On this day, the cities in the southern state are usually painted in red and yellow -- the colours of the state flag - and grand festivities are organised across the state.



On the eve of Karnataka Rajyotsava, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, among other leaders, posted their greetings.



"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a wish in Kannada.



Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy posted a video message in Kannada greeting the people of the state, talking of its cultural and historical significance. He praises the state and its achievements urging people to come together and celebrate in unity.

The day traditionally begins with the presentation of Rajyotsava awards -- the second-highest civilian award of the state government. The chief minister and the governor also deliver a speech.



The state flag is hoisted during the ceremony and is unfurled at all government offices and displayed along street corners. The flag is also displayed at major commercial or government institutions.



The award ceremony was, however, postponed this year due to the Lok Sabha assembly elections following parliamentary code of conduct, according to a tweet posted on the chief minister's official twitter account yesterday.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy along with cabinet members took part in the cultural celebration that is annually held in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

The chief minister hoisted the state flag as the Karnataka anthem written by eminent Kannada poet Kuvempu played in the background.

"Unity in diversity is our culture. As Kuvempu described, Karnataka is a peaceful garden of all religions. Let Kannada prevail in our words, thoughts and actions. Let us build a prosperous Karnataka," Mr Kumaraswamy said.

Thousands of school students across the state took part in various cultural programmes.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara in Karnataka's Tumakuru

The Formation Day was also celebrated at all district headquarters. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara took part in the celebrations in Tumakuru.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also posted her greetings along with the state anthem.

Greetings on Karnataka Rajyotsava. Rashtrakavi Kuvempu:

ಜಯ ಭಾರತ ಜನನಿಯ ತನುಜಾತೆ,

ಜಯ ಹೇ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮಾತೆ!

ಜಯ ಸುಂದರ ನದಿ ವನಗಳ ನಾಡೇ,

ಜಯ ಹೇ ರಸಋಷಿಗಳ ಬೀಡೆ!



ಭೂದೇವಿಯ ಮಕುಟದ ನವಮಣಿಯೆ,

ಗಂಧದ ಚಂದದ ಹೊನ್ನಿನ ಗಣಿಯೆ;

ರಾಘವ ಮಧುಸೂಧನರವತರಿಸಿದ

ಭಾರತ ಜನನಿಯ ತನುಜಾತೆ!

ಜಯ ಹೇ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮಾತೆ! — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 1, 2018

Congress also wished people on the 63rd Rajyotsava.

The day is a listed government holiday in the state with Kanadigas wearing festive looks, planning events across the city, sharing sweets and holding cultural events across the state.