No Weekend Curfew From Next Week As Karnataka Relaxes Covid Curbs

All activities have been allowed to resume in places outside the containment zones (File)

Karnataka today announced the lifting of weekend curfew starting next week as it treads cautiously even as daily Covid cases continue to drop. The night curfew will, however, continue to be in place from 9 pm to 5 am across the state, a government order said.

Karnataka, which reported more Covid cases in 24 hours than Maharashtra at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in May, began witnessing a gradual dip in the number of infections over the past few days. On Friday, the state reported 2,984 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours with state capital Bengaluru logging 593 cases.

Now, more relaxations to the lockdown-like restrictions have been announced from 6 am tomorrow in places outside the containment zones. However, all educational institutions, tutorial centres, and colleges will continue to remain shut until further orders.

Starting tomorrow, Public transport will be allowed to operate up to their seating capacity.

Theaters, cinema halls, malls, restaurants, shops, and offices outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen.

Access to swimming pools has been granted for training purposes only with strict adherence to Covid safety protocols.

Sports complexes and stadiums will be allowed to open for training but no spectators will be allowed inside.

Congregations and gatherings - social, political, religious, academic and cultural - will be allowed outside containment zones.

The state has now capped the number of guests at a wedding to 100 and those attending funerals to 20 with full compliance with Covid rules.

Places of worship have now been allowed to open to devotees for only darshan.

During the hours of the night curfew, only essential services will be allowed and the movement of individuals will continue to be restricted.

Public transport, private vehicles, and taxis will be allowed to run to and from airports, bus terminals, and railway stations. Those carrying valid travel documents and tickets will be allowed to travel.