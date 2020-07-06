No 7 Day Institutional Quarantine For Those Returning From Maharashtra: Karnataka

Karnataka has reported over 23,400 coronavirus cases so far (File)

Karnataka on Monday exempted those travelling to the state from Maharashtra from the mandatory seven days of institutional quarantine, further modifying its COVID-19 quarantine norms.

From now on those travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine like those travelling from other states.

"Persons coming from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed in 14-days Home Quarantine," an order by Principal Secretary Revenue Department (Disaster Management) and Member Secretary, State Executive Committee N Manjunatha Prasad read.

It said, the other conditions as specified in the earlier order and standard operating procedure issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare shall continue to be in force until further orders.

Till now those coming from Maharashtra had to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Changing its quarantine rules the government had recently exempted those travelling to the state from Tamil Nadu and Delhi from three days of institutional quarantine and had said they will have to be in home quarantine for 14 days like those travelling from other states.

During last month returnees from Maharashtra had contributed immensely to the spike in the number of cases in Karnataka, which now has 23,474 cases including 372 deaths. 9,847 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged.

