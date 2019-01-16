'Missing' Karnataka Congress Lawmaker Back, Talks Of Secret Phone Number

The JDS-Congress combine is down to 116 lawmakers in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

Two of the missing lawmakers of the Congress in Karnataka are back. Bhima Naik, the lawmaker from Hagaribommanahalli, surfaced outside the guesthouse where the lawmakers of the ruling alliance are meeting to discuss the turbulence that started this week with allegations and counter-allegations of attempted poaching. Another lawmaker came back earlier today.

On Monday, the Congress had said five of its lawmakers had been "out of touch". Later, the party said three of them were at a hotel in Mumbai, closeted with BJP leaders who were trying to persuade them to switch sides.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said all three were in touch with him "constantly". "We are aware of what has transpired there and how much has been offered to them," said DK Shivakumar, state minister and the trouble-shooter of the Congress.

Confirming it, Mr Naik told reporters, "I have two numbers. One was switched off. It was not with the BJP".

The Congress claimed the poaching bid was part of the BJP's attempts to destabilise the alliance government and capture power through "Operation Lotus" -- a term coined in 2008 when the party allegedly engineered defections of opposition legislators to ensure that its government headed by Mr Yeddyurappa remains stable.

Yesterday, two Independent lawmakers supporting the alliance government pulled out amid BJP allegations that Mr Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular was trying to poach on its lawmakers.

Both Congress and alliance partner Janata Dal Secular said they have the numbers and the government is safe. Mr Kumaraswamy said he was "totally relaxed".

Denying any complicity in the matter, the BJP has ferried all 104 of its lawmakers to a luxury resort in Gurgaon near Delhi. The official reason was that the party was preparing the leaders for the coming national elections.