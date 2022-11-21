Mangaluru Auto Blast Accused Was In Touch With ISIS Handlers: Police

The accused in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast was "inspired by ISIS terror group" and was in touch with his handlers through dark web, the police said today, claiming a big breakthrough in the case.

"Shareeq's immediate handler was Arafat Ali, an accused in two cases. He was in touch with Mussavir Hussain who is an accused in Al-Hind module case. Abdul Matin Taha was one of the main handler of Shareeq. But Shareeq in touch with 2-3 others yet to be identified," Karnataka top cop Alok Kumar said.