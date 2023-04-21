Video: Karnataka Man Wipes Off Rainwater From PM Poster, Wins Praise

A man wipes off rainwater from a poster of PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka

A video of a man wiping rain water off the cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi erected in Devanahalli near here, ahead of a BJP road show, has gone viral.

The video shows an elderly man clad in white shirt and dhoti wiping the cutout of the Prime Minister drenched in rain on Friday evening.

When the person who shot the video asked him whether he was doing it for money, the man replied, "I don't need money. I don't take money from anyone. I am doing it because of my love and trust on him (PM Modi)."

Choking in emotion, he said, "To us Modi is God." After his road show was cancelled owing to downpour, Union Minister Amit Shah shared the video on his Twitter handle.

"The unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the selfless affection for him is what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength. Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka," Shah tweeted.

The unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the selfless affection for him is what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength.



Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka. https://t.co/1OFAlZ1ibL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 21, 2023

The BJP in Karnataka tweeted that the people of the country consider Modi as their family member.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)