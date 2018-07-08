Man, 75, Killed Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion. Gets Life Term In 11 Days

The sentenced him to life and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. (Representational)

A court has sentenced a 75-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife, just 11 days after the crime took place.

Chitradurga District and Sessions Court Judge S B Vastramutt yesterday sentenced Parameshwaraswamy to life and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

According to prosecution, the man had killed his 63-year-old wife, Puttamma, suspecting her fidelity, in Valse village on June 27.

"This is the first time in Karnataka that a man has been convicted for murder just 11 days after the crime was committed," Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Srinath Joshi told PTI.

Parameshwaraswamy was arrested within six hours of the crime, the investigating officer cracked the case within two days and submitted the charge sheet before the court, he said, adding the convict's son provided gave vital leads to crack the case quickly.

"Girish told us that his father often picked up quarrels with his mother and constantly accused her of having affairs with other men in the village. In one such case, he lost his temper and killed her," the police said.