Karnataka Headmaster Brutally Thrashed By Schoolgirls For Harassing Minor

A video shows the girls beating the man with sticks.

A headmaster of a government school in Karnataka was brutally thrashed by scores of girl students for allegedly harassing one of them.

The headmaster of Katteri Government High School in Karnataka's Srirangapatna had allegedly misbehaved with a minor student at the school hostel.

The girl alerted other students at the hostel who then decided to confront him.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the girls beating the man with sticks.

In another video, the girls are seen confronting him for harassing their roommate as school staff and teachers try to pacify them, assuring strict action against the man.

The headmaster then tries to lock himself inside a classroom, but the girls, armed with sticks, barge into the room and thrash him, another video shows.

Officials say the headmaster is a habitual offender and that he is accused of harassing several girl students in the past.

Police reached the school hostel after the scenes turned chaotic and arrested him.

A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for harassing minor girls, and investigation is on, an official said.