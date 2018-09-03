Chemical Sprayed At Karnataka Congress Victory Celebration, 10 Injured

Karnataka Urban Local Body Poll: Someone in the crowd sprayed the chemical, said police.

Around 10 people were injured when chemical was thrown during a Congress victory celebration in Karnataka's Tumkur.



The incident took place during a small procession being taken out by Congress candidate Inayathullah to celebrate his win in a ward.



The police said someone within the crowd sprayed some liquid that caused some skin irritation and allergy to people. They were taken to hospital.



All of them have suffered minor injuries.



"The liquid might be some low intensity acid like bathroom cleaner," said Diveya V Gopinath, a police officer.



Nobody has complained and no one has been arrested.



The Congress was marginally ahead of the BJP in the results today of the Karnataka urban local body polls held last week. The Congress and its ally in the ruling coalition, Janata Dal Secular, are set to gain control of a majority of the local bodies with a post-poll tie-up.



The Congress has won 982 seats and the BJP has 929 seats in the elections held on Saturday. The Janata Dal Secular of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy won 375 seats. Results for two seats are awaited.