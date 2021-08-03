19-Year-Old College Student Drowns In Waterfall In Karnataka: Police

A case has been registered. (Representational)

A 19-year-old engineering student, who was on a visit to Arbi falls in Udupi district was swept away in the waters on Tuesday, police sources said.

Her body was recovered after a five-hour long search operation carried out by the fire and rescue personnel and fishermen in the area, the sources said.

The dead has been identified as Varshita, a resident of Mangaluru, who was studying in an engineering college at Manipal in Udupi.

The victim had gone with her friends to the falls and took a plunge into the waters as she knew swimming, but could not withstand the current and was swept away, they said.

A case has been registered.