Team To Probe Harassment Allegations In Doctor's Death: BS Yediyurappa

Rs 50 lakh will be given to the doctor's family of the doctor, BS Yediyurappa said. (Representational)

A team will be formed to probe harassment allegations linked to the death of a doctor on Covid duty in Karnataka's Mysuru district, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said today. The Chief Minister's remarks come a day after the colleagues of the doctor - SR Nagendra - protested in Mysuru and claimed that he killed himself as he was overburdened with work.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today said a team would be formed to look into allegations that Dr Nagendra, who was working in Nanjangud, was harassed by officers.

As a special case, he added, an amount of Rs 50 lakh would be given to the doctor's family.

"In line with Union Government guidelines, I've ordered Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of late Dr SR Nagendra, Health Officer, Nanjangud Taluk and a job to his family member on compassionate grounds. An impartial and thorough investigation will be conducted of the incident," Mr Yediyurappa said.

Dr SR Nagendra died from overwork, said his fellow doctors, who protested in Mysuru on Thursday.

"Dr Nagendra SR, Taluk Medical Officer, Nanjangud, died on Wednesday due to overburden. He was on Covid duty. In the last four months, he had not taken even a single leave because of the burden . All IAS officers gave him target for all work," Dr J Srinivas, President of the Karnataka Government Association, told NDTV.

"He had applied for a leave of 15 days, which was not sanctioned. Amid work stress, he killed himself. We are protesting in Mysore and from Monday, we will protest all over state, " he said yesterday.

With over 2.5 lakh coronavirus cases, Karnataka is the fourth-worst affected state in the country by the outbreak.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: 1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 / 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) 2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)

