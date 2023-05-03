Karnataka Student Attacked For Talking To Girl, Hospitalised: Police

Police said they are investigating the case.

In an alleged case of moral policing, a student was assaulted by a group of right-wing activists for talking to a girl at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said.

The first-year PU student was allegedly assaulted by the activists in the incident on Tuesday and has been admitted to Puttur government hospital where he is receiving treatment.

He had gone to meet his classmate and they were having fruit juice at a parlour when the attack took place on Tuesday, the youngster said.

Though he told the attackers that they were friends, they continued the assault using lathis and wires, the teenager said, adding that he was also warned against lodging a police complaint.

