Karnataka Reports Over 49,000 Covid Cases, Bengaluru Over 23,000

Karnataka is witnessing a surge in cases that is bringing the medical infrastructure under strain (File)

Karnataka on Thursday reported 49,058 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours, with Bengaluru reporting over 23,000 cases.

This is a slender dip from the daily case count reported by the state on Wednesday when it recorded over 50,112 new infections and 346 deaths.

Karnataka is witnessing a surge in Covid cases over the past week that is bringing the medical infrastructure in the state under strain. Bengaluru is contributing a high number of cases to the state's daily Covid count. The state government has also imposed a 14-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid.

According to the state bulletin released on Thursday, the state reported 328 Covid deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total death count to 17, 212.

The number of active Covid cases in the state currently stands at 5,17,075. The number of patients discharged over the past 24 hours is 18,943 and the positivity rate stands at 29.83 per cent.

In a related development, the Centre on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court order asking it to raise the cap on allocation of liquid medical oxygen to the state to 1200 MT per day. Currently, the allocation for the state stands at 965 MT per day.

The state has also issued new charges for treatment of patients referred by the government in private hospitals. According to a notification issued on Thursday, the package rates per day for Covid patients will be Rs 5,200 in general ward, Rs 8,000 in HDU, Rs 9750 in ICU without ventilator and Rs 11,500 in ICU with ventilator.

The move, the notification states, came after private hospitals approached Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, seeking that the charges be enhanced in view of increasing costs.

The state government issued another notification, stating that the treatment of symptomatic patients should start without waiting for RT-PCR test results.