Karnataka Registers 12,209 COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 3,000 In Bengaluru

Karnataka on Saturday registered 12,209 new coronavirus cases and 320 deaths, data released by the state health department said today. The total active Covid cases in the state now stand at 2,54,505 while the positivity rate and the death rate were reported at 7.71 per cent and 2.62 per cent, respectively. As many as 25,659 patients were discharged on Friday.

State's capital Bengaluru remained the worst-hit district with 2,944 cases and 187 deaths. The city currently has 1,17,340 active cases and over 14,000 people have lost their lives due to the highly contagious virus.

Mysuru district emerged as the second major Covid hot spot with 1,722 cases and 19 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, there were 655 infections in Hassan, 698 in Tumakuru, 609 in Dakshina Kannada and 418 in Belagavi.

The state recorded lesser cases in comparison to the preceding day when it reported over 13,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 365 deaths.