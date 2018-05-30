Rain-Hit Mangaluru Returns to Normal, Schools Remain Closed Today Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in Karnataka, disrupting traffic and severely affecting normal life.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Heavy rain lashed Karnataka's Mangaluru, disrupting traffic, severely affecting normal life Mangaluru, Karnataka: The situation in Karnataka's Mangaluru, hit by heavy rain on Tuesday, is almost back to normal, Deputy Commissioner Sasikant Senthil told NDTV, adding that their focus today would be on clearing debris. The relief and rescue teams will, however, be on standby and the schools and colleges will remain closed today as a precautionary measure.



and Udupi in Karnataka, disrupting traffic and severely affecting normal life. With the tide coming in, the water was not able to flow away in canals, which led to flooding. After 6 pm, when the tide went out, the water began to recede, the authorities said. Throughout the day, roads in many parts of Mangaluru and other adjoining cities remained flooded, traffic crawled and children trapped in schools were ferried on boats.



At least two women died as a result of the rain in the region. A 65 year old woman was killed in a wall collapse while a woman in her 80s, who was bedridden appears to have fallen off her bed and drowned in the knee deep water in her house. She was discovered some hours later by relatives.

PM Narendra Modi assured all possible assistance to rain-hit Karnataka (PTI photo)



Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy assured help to those affected.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently outside the country on a visit to southeast Asia, assured all possible assistance to the state government.



"Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas", PM Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.



Home Minister Rajnath Singh also reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other coastal areas in Karnataka.

Roads in many parts of Mangaluru and other adjoining cities remained flooded on Tuesday



The Met office said the heavy rain in the coast was due to well-marked low pressure over the south east Arabian Sea off the coast of Karnataka and north Kerala. And also due to the onset of monsoon in Kerala.



Penambur received 275 mm of rainfall and Bajpe received 220mm which is extremely high from morning until 5.30pm. The rain is expected to continue in some places today but less heavily.



The situation in Karnataka's Mangaluru, hit by heavy rain on Tuesday, is almost back to normal, Deputy Commissioner Sasikant Senthil told NDTV, adding that their focus today would be on clearing debris. The relief and rescue teams will, however, be on standby and the schools and colleges will remain closed today as a precautionary measure. Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in Karnataka, disrupting traffic and severely affecting normal life. With the tide coming in, the water was not able to flow away in canals, which led to flooding. After 6 pm, when the tide went out, the water began to recede, the authorities said. Throughout the day, roads in many parts of Mangaluru and other adjoining cities remained flooded, traffic crawled and children trapped in schools were ferried on boats.At least two women died as a result of the rain in the region. A 65 year old woman was killed in a wall collapse while a woman in her 80s, who was bedridden appears to have fallen off her bed and drowned in the knee deep water in her house. She was discovered some hours later by relatives.Except Jeppu in the southern part of Mangaluru, all waterlogged areas that saw major flooding between 10 am and 2 pm were clear by late evening, Mr Senthil said. Night shelters had been set up and 12 people took shelter in Jeppur.Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy assured help to those affected.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently outside the country on a visit to southeast Asia, assured all possible assistance to the state government."Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas", PM Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.Home Minister Rajnath Singh also reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other coastal areas in Karnataka.A tweet from Mr Singh's office yesterday said he had asked the Home Secretary to send more teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Mangaluru if needed. The Met office said the heavy rain in the coast was due to well-marked low pressure over the south east Arabian Sea off the coast of Karnataka and north Kerala. And also due to the onset of monsoon in Kerala.Penambur received 275 mm of rainfall and Bajpe received 220mm which is extremely high from morning until 5.30pm. The rain is expected to continue in some places today but less heavily. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter