Property Worth Crores Found During Anti-Corruption Raid On Gardener

Karnataka: 80 locations linked to 21 officials were raided, ACB authorities said. (Representational)

Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials were in for a shock on Friday when they unearthed the wealth of Shivalingaiah, a gardener in the Bangalore Development Authority.

According to the sources in the ACB, he has three houses, five prime plots in Bengaluru, agricultural and commercial land in Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Mysuru worth crores of rupees.

"On the basis of source information report under the supervision of Superintendent of ACB, Bengaluru City Division, three teams consisting of 15 officers and staff have conducted searches at three places simultaneously," the ACB said.

Over 300 ACB officials swooped down on 21 officials at 80 locations over suspicion that they have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, ACB authorities said on Friday.

The exercise started from early in the morning on Friday.

The officials found valuables, high-end vehicles, and cash, besides investment documents, sources in the ACB said.

They, however, did not share details as the raids were still underway.

Those who were raided include engineers in the Irrigation department, public works department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

A police inspector, District Registrar in the office of the Inspector General of Registration, Road Transport Officer, a Project Director of the Nirmithi Kendra, Panchayat Grade-2 secretary in Gadag district and assistant comptroller in the veterinary department were also among those whose premises were raided.

