Top 10 Highlights From BJP's First List For Karnataka

Following are the top highlights from the BJP candidates list:
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his Shiggaon constituency.
BY Vijayendra, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son, will contest from his father's Shikaripura seat.
V Somanna to contest against Congress' Siddaramaiah from Varuna.
R Ashok will contest from Kanakpura against Congress' DK Shivakumar; Mr Ashok will contest from two seats.
BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi will contest from Chikkamagaluru
State Minister B Sriramulu to contest from Bellary Rural seat.
Key BJP leaders, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Govind M Karjol, will contest from Gokak and Mudhol, respectively.
There are 52 fresh candidates among the 189 names announced today.
As many as 32 candidates are Other Backward Classes (OBC); 30 are Scheduled Castes (SC).
Nine candidates are doctors, five lawyers and two retired bureaucrats. There are eight women in the first list.
