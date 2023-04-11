Top 10 Highlights From BJP's First List For Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his Shiggaon constituency.

BY Vijayendra, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son, will contest from his father's Shikaripura seat.

V Somanna to contest against Congress' Siddaramaiah from Varuna.

R Ashok will contest from Kanakpura against Congress' DK Shivakumar; Mr Ashok will contest from two seats.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi will contest from Chikkamagaluru

State Minister B Sriramulu to contest from Bellary Rural seat.

Key BJP leaders, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Govind M Karjol, will contest from Gokak and Mudhol, respectively.

There are 52 fresh candidates among the 189 names announced today.

As many as 32 candidates are Other Backward Classes (OBC); 30 are Scheduled Castes (SC).