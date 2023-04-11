Top 10 Highlights From BJP's First List For Karnataka

BJP's V Somanna will contest against Congress' Siddaramaiah from Varuna while R Ashok will contest from Kanakpura against Congress' DK Shivakumar.

Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his Shiggaon constituency. (file)

New Delhi: The BJP tonight announced 189 candidates in its first list for next month's Karnataka state elections. A second list is expected soon for the elections to the 224-seat assembly scheduled on May 10.

Following are the top highlights from the BJP candidates list:

  1. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his Shiggaon constituency.

  2. BY Vijayendra, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son, will contest from his father's Shikaripura seat.

  3. V Somanna to contest against Congress' Siddaramaiah from Varuna.

  4. R Ashok will contest from Kanakpura against Congress' DK Shivakumar; Mr Ashok will contest from two seats.

  5. BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi will contest from Chikkamagaluru

  6. State Minister B Sriramulu to contest from Bellary Rural seat.

  7. Key BJP leaders, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Govind M Karjol, will contest from Gokak and Mudhol, respectively.

  8. There are 52 fresh candidates among the 189 names announced today.

  9. As many as 32 candidates are Other Backward Classes (OBC); 30 are Scheduled Castes (SC).

  10. Nine candidates are doctors, five lawyers and two retired bureaucrats. There are eight women in the first list.



