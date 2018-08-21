Karnataka Minister Criticised For 'Throwing Biscuits' At Flood Victims

HD Revanna was also pained that he was being portrayed wrongly, HD Kumaraswamy said.

Karnataka Minister H D Revanna sparked a controversy after a video purportedly showing him flinging biscuit packets at flood victims in a relief camp in Hassan district went viral on Monday.

Mr Revanna, PWD Minister and brother of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, was seen picking biscuit packets and hurling them at the people sheltered in the relief camp.

As the video clip went viral in the social media besides being aired by TV channels, netizens and BJP leaders termed Mr Revanna's action as 'insensitive'.

Senior BJP leader S Suresh Kumar slammed Revanna for the act. "Dear Public Works Minister, throwing biscuits (at the flood victims) is not a public work... Is it the bloated ego, uncivilised behaviour... behind throwing biscuits?" he asked in a Facebook post.

Shame on you Mr @hd_kumaraswamy the way you conducted aerial survey and your brother come minister Mr #HDRevanna throwing biscuits to people.#KodaguFloodRelief#coorgfloods#KodaguFloodspic.twitter.com/RfbFWRzFvQ — Siddu Pundikal (@SidduPOfficial) August 20, 2018

Coming to the defence of his brother, Mr Kumaraswamy said Mr Revanna's act was not out of 'arrogance'.

"I have noticed that the issue has come in TV, don't take him otherwise. I have crosschecked... while distributing the biscuits, there were large number of people there and there was no place for movement," he told reporters.

Mr Revanna was also pained that he was being portrayed wrongly, he said adding "If he (Revanna) had asked some one to distribute, the issue wouldn't have arisen at all."

The minister's son Prajwal Revanna said his father was "a humble" person and wanted to help the flood-hit people at the camp.

"My father is a humble person. Since he has concern for the marooned, he had visited relief camps to given them succour," Prajwal Revanna told reporters.

Several districts in Karnatka have been hit by heavy rains in the past several days.

