Karnataka Minister's Aide Arrested For Fraud, Congress Calls For Probe

The Karnataka Police have arrested a man, believed to be an associate of state social welfare minister B Sriramulu, in a fraud case, following which the Opposition Congress accused the ruling BJP in the state of corruption.

The accused, identified as Rajanna, claimed to be close to chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son, Vijayendra Yediyurappa, to dupe people.

Vijayendra Yediyurappa, in a tweet today, said he had filed a police complaint against the man. "It has come to my knowledge that a person has misused my name on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises. As soon as it came to my notice, I lodged a police complaint and requested to take appropriate action as per the law."

"I request everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to my attention if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises," he added.

Meanwhile, the social minister said that he came to know of the arrest through the media. "I know Raju. The investigation is already on. I don't think it is right to speak while the investigation is on. There is already an FIR (case) against Raju. Let the investigation be completed. I will also speak to Vijayendra and the chief minister," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader is also believed to be close to Janardhan Reddy, a former minister and iron-ore mining baron, who faces massive corruption charges.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the arrest shows that corruption is everywhere in the government, "from the top to the bottom. It is a state and a government with high corruption."

Former state chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted: "It is unfortunate that B Sriramulu is supporting his PA in the fraud case. This clearly shows that he is the brain behind the negotiations. There should be investigation about the role of B Sriramulu also. #25PercentGovt"

"It is not enough if only assistant is arrested. There should be investigation about the money trail also. Who asked him to collect &to whom did he give the money? There should be investigation on @BYVijayendra also as there are discussions about his involvement," he added.

"This BJP Karnataka is running 20-25 per cent govt. Nothing moves forward in this govt without commission. Vijayendra Yeddyurappa is defacto CM of Karnataka and BS Yediyurappa is dejure CM," Mr Siddaramaiah said.