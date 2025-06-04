"Let Chief Minister Fix Responsibility": Karnataka BJP Head On Stampedes

The Karnataka BJP has demanded action and accountability over lapses that led to two stampedes in Bengaluru during the IPL victory celebrations of RCB. Eleven people were killed in a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the Vidhana Soudha, where the RCB squad were taken from the airport to meet with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah is answerable for the tragedy, and alleged the ruling Congress government was interested only in publicity than people's safety. He gave the example of how more than one lakh people turned up in the last world cup and the state government managed the crowds well.

"Was it not the responsibility of the state government to be prepared for this? More than 11 lives are lost. The chief minister should answer for this," the state BJP chief told NDTV.

"This is not the first time. In the last world cup, more than a lakh people were there. The state government managed the crowd. The state government was aware more than a lakh will turn up [today], should they have not been prepared?" he said. "Unfortunately, the state government was more interested in publicity than people's safety."

Mr Yediyurappa said when the police denied permission for crowds to enter Vidhana Soudha, stones were thrown towards the podium, which could have led to safety issues for the RCB squad.

"Whatever happened is unfortunate. The way the state government reacted after the tragedy is also unfortunate. They should have stopped the celebrations right after the tragedy. Let the chief minister decide who is responsible. Someone has to be held accountable," the state BJP chief said.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said he was "deeply shocked to hear the news of the stampede".

"The pain of this tragedy has also erased the joy of victory," he said, and asked the public to give safety first priority.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಚಿನ್ನಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡದ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ ವೇಳೆ ನೂಕುನುಗ್ಗಲು ಉಂಟಾಗಿ ಹಲವರು ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡು, ಮತ್ತೆ ಕೆಲವರು ಗಂಭೀರ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಈ ದುರಂತದ ನೋವು ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮವನ್ನೂ ಅಳಿಸಿಹಾಕಿದೆ.



ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ, ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ... — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 4, 2025

Officials who were inside the Bengaluru stadium were not aware what was happening outside, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said. Mr Dhumal sought to know who organised the Bengaluru event as the celebrations already happened in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, and for the BCCI the IPL also ended on Tuesday.

"We spoke to the management when we got to know about the situation and they assured us they will finish the ceremony quickly. This is definitely sad and tragic. RCB officials assured me that they will wind up the celebrations now," Mr Dhumal said.

He said the officials did not know a tragedy had struck the fans outside the stadium, he added.