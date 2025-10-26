Karnataka Minister Asks Cop to "Help" Relative In Cheating Case, Audio Viral

An audio clip allegedly featuring Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has gone viral, in which he is reportedly heard requesting a police officer to extend help to a relative involved in a cheating case in Chikkaballapura district.

The case, registered at Peresandra Police Station, involves local farmers accusing Hyderabad-based traders Abdul Razak, Akbar Pasha, and Naseer Ahmed of cheating them of a huge sum of money over payments for the purchase of maize. The traders had reportedly purchased maize between February and July but failed to complete the payments. An FIR was filed under Section 318 of the BNS.

In the audio, Minister Khan is heard telling Peresandra PSI Jagadish Reddy, "Hello brother, there's someone from Hyderabad, Akbar Pasha, who's related to me. I heard he's been brought in over some financial issue." He goes on to request, "Yes, he did take the money, that's true, but it's not like how it's being claimed. Please help him out a little, brother. He's someone important to us. What can be done?"

The PSI responds, "We've already given them a chance to settle the matter. If both parties agree and clear the dues, we can close the case. It's an ego issue. But neither side is agreeing."

The minister then insists, "Please give them one more chance, a few days' time," while the PSI explains that a settlement is possible but requires both parties to agree. Minister Khan further emphasises, "Yes, that's true. The money needs to be given, but the amount isn't as high as stated in the complaint. Give them a chance."

PSI Jagadish Reddy concludes, "Let them come here and settle it; I will clear it." To which the minister responds, "Okay, okay."

When NDTV reached out to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, he was unavailable for a comment. An attempt to get a response from his media team didn't yield any results either. While they didn't deny the authenticity of the audio, sources claimed that the minister was only asking to help resolve the issue and not tweak the law.