Karnataka Legislative Council's Daylong Meet Set To Be Stormy

BJP's Ashwath Narayan said no confidence motion may be moved against the chairman

The Karnataka Legislative Council will convene today, five days after getting adjourned sine die. The winter session of the Karnataka legislature was originally scheduled between December 7 and 15. It was, however, cut short.

The ruling BJP, however, says they will bring a no-confidence motion against the council chairman, K Prathapachandra Shetty, who had adjourned the house ahead of schedule.

"It is regarding the passing of the no-confidence motion. The issue has been taken up. Let us see what is going to happen. The Business Agenda Committee will meet and discuss what has to be taken up," Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Ashwath Narayan, told NDTV.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that he was upset with the behaviour of the council chairman. He had requested the governor to convene the session for two days to finish the incomplete business.

Pending for council clearance is the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter And Cattle Preservation Bill 2020, the passage of which in the council will not be easy. The combined number of the Congress and JDS members in the council is more than the ruling BJP. The opposition parties have made it clear they will not support the government over the legislation.

The Congress, which had boycotted the last day of the assembly session over the tabling of the Cow Protection Bill, will attend the council session.

BK Hariprasad of the Congress said there was no reason for the BJP to be upset with the chairperson.

"Why should they be upset? They were solely responsible for the adjournment of the House in the last session. When a JDS member was speaking it was the BJP members and ministers who disrupted the House. That is the reason it was adjourned sine die. Just for the sake of blaming the Chairman -- this is not fair," he said.

"Let them bring the Bill. We are ready to face it. We are not scared of any Bill or any adjournment motion. We want to discuss it but the BJP is not interested in discussing the Bill, the way they have behaved in the last session," he added.

Karnataka's controversial new cow protection act - which replaces legislation from 1964 that also prohibited the slaughter of cows - has been red-flagged for both tougher punishments and provisions that many are calling "undemocratic".

The Congress, which says the new bill also hurts the interests of farmers, has accused the BJP of trying to polarise communities by targeting beef and its consumers ahead of local elections to be held later this month. The Janata Dal Secular has also opposed the bill.