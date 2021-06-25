Karnataka Launches Helpline 24x7 For Cattle Breeders, Dairy Farmers

The helpline will also address cases of animal cruelty.

The Karnataka government has launched a 24x7 helpline for cattle breeders and dairy farmers to increase the health and productivity of livestock in the state.

The helpline will provide assistance on a variety of subjects ranging from information on the rearing of cattle to where to sell dairy products.

"In Karnataka we have around 1.2 crore bovine population. If a farmer needs basic information of rearing of cattle, diseases, vaccination schedule, where he can sell products - for all that we have established this helpline. The farmer can call anytime 24x7. Also for information on any livestock - goats, pigs," S Basavarajendra, Commissioner of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services told NDTV.

The information shared through the helpline will help the government to accumulate data on the livestock population in the districts and fine-tune its programmes, he said.

"We can identify if there is an outbreak of disease in any particular area. And we can send messages to all the farmers in that area to segregate their livestock, be careful. So we can push notifications to come for vaccinations or administer certain medicines. It is a very important tool that increases our connectivity to cattle rearers," Mr Basavarajendra said.

Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu B. Chauhan said the department will try to address all the issues raised by the farmers.

"Farmers or anyone can ask the department for any information. They can inform the department if the doctor is not working properly. Any information about our gau mata can be shared. They can ask on WhatsApp also. This helpline war room was my goal. I also dream of a goshala in each district," he said.

The call centre will also address cases of animal cruelty, Mr Basavarajendra said.

"This call centre also addresses animal welfare. Issues of animal cruelty can also be addressed at this call centre so it is open to everybody- urban and rural. Anybody can call 24x7 and lodge their complaint regarding animal welfare," he said.

There was a helpline earlier, but this has been scaled-up considerably.

For the first time, the war room will have people on duty to take calls through the night also.

The helpline number is +91 82771 00200.