Karnataka Hospital Beds For Only Serious Covid Patients, Says New Order

Families have faced difficulties in procuring oxygen, hospital beds and medicines (File)

The Karnataka government today issued a circular listing the criteria for shifting of COVID-19 patients to dedicated facilities, underscoring that only serious cases should be given admission in hospitals. The circular also laid out rules for those under home isolation as the state sees a rise in cases due to the virulent second wave of the coronavirus sweeping the country.

The decision assumes importance given the strain on health infrastructure amid rise in infections.

Home isolation is permitted for those whose oxygen saturation is 95% or more and whose fever is less than 38 degrees (100.4 F), while Covid care centres are recommended for those who are mildly ill or asymptomatic and whose blood oxygen percentage is 94 or less.

Dedicated Covid health centres which have beds with oxygen are recommended for moderately ill patients whose oxygen level is between 90 and 94 per cent.

Covid Hospitals with ICU beds are advised for those whose blood oxygen level has dropped below 90 per cent.

In all cases, comorbidities, oxygen rate, pulse rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate and pregnancy would also be considered.

Like elsewhere in the country, patients and their families have faced difficulties in procuring oxygen, hospital beds and medicines in the state. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he expected the second wave to peak in the state in May.