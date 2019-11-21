Karnataka Home Minister's Convoy Overlooks Cop, Crosses Police Checkpoint

Basavaraj Bommai was in the car when the incident took place.

A convoy of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai crossed a police checkpoint despite a cop requesting it to stop.

Mr Bommai was in the car when the incident took place in the state's Mandya district on Wednesday.

The video footage of the incident shows a series of cars crossing the check-point barricade even when a police officer tries to stop them.

"Election norms and rules are same and applicable to everybody including the Chief Minister or the Home Minister. If at all the Home Minister doesn't stop the vehicle when the police officials ask to stop the vehicle, it is an offence and he should be booked for not stopping the vehicle per the electoral norms," Congress spokesperson VS Ugrappa said.

The state will be going for by-polls in 15 assembly constituencies, including KR Pete in Mandya district.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.